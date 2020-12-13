Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 20,380 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in General Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

