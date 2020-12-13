Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,870 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.