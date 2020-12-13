Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 95,302 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,302 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,421,000 after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDL opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

