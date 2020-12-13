Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $1.77 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.18% of StoneX Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,743,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,551,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $53,142.00. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $340,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,204. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $54.22 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

