Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

