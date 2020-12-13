Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after purchasing an additional 188,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cerner by 5.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.51 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.