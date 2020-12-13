ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IMOS opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.77 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

