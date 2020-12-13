ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
IMOS opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.77 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.