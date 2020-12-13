Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.05. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of CHUY opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.64 million, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

