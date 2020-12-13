Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,373 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.37 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

