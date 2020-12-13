Colony Group LLC Buys 600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480,793 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after acquiring an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after buying an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

