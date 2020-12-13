Colony Group LLC Buys 7,590 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,470,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,222,000 after acquiring an additional 149,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,380,000 after acquiring an additional 346,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.