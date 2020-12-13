Colony Group LLC Buys 947 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,394,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,950,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 425.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,084 shares of company stock worth $95,886,486. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $609.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.17. The stock has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,588.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $654.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.34.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

