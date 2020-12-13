Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,781 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $1,808,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,929,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $196.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.