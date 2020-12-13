Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

OTIS stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

