Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

NYSE:XEL opened at $65.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

