Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.