Colony Group LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 425.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,850,222 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.