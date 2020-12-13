Colony Group LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,144.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $958.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

