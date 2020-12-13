Colony Group LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

