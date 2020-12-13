Colony Group LLC Has $893,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 8,264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in CME Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $1,735,973. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $180.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

