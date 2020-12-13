Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 203.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 53.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.47.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.26. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

