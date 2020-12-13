Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 660,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 426,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 172,849 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,041,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 385,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $41.96 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $42.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

