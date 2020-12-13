Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after buying an additional 357,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,953,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after buying an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,022,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,477,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

