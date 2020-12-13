Colony Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.30.

MKTX opened at $547.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.42 and a 200 day moving average of $510.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.