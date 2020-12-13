Colony Group LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $65.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

