Colony Group LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $16.98 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

