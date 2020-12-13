Colony Group LLC Sells 29,064 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,064 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,209 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,685,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96.

