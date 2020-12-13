Colony Group LLC Sells 4,905 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.91% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

HAWX opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.