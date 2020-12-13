Colony Group LLC Sells 617 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

