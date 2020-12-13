Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Colony Group LLC owned 2.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCT. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,835.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

