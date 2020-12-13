Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 104.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 83,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 846.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

