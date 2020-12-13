Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.03.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

