ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of COP opened at $43.48 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

