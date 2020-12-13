Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $169,196.44 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $169,196.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,172.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.54. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.94 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

