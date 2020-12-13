Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 19,133 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $28,098,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 954,598 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 620,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,085 shares of company stock worth $552,640. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

