Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,666 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after buying an additional 112,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,322 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Waste Connections by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

NYSE:WCN opened at $102.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.