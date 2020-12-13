Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,925.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after purchasing an additional 949,794 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Perrigo by 21.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after purchasing an additional 488,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perrigo by 487.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 319,246 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

PRGO opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

