Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 117,532 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 285.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,532 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Avista worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Avista by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 9,944.0% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 488,050 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Avista by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

