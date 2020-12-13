Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 66,210 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 150.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,210 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evergy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after buying an additional 544,438 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

