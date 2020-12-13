Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1,938.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 571,286 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

