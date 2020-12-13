Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 670.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,653 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,417 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.48 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

