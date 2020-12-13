Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,157.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,053.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

