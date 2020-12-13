Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,409 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elastic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Elastic by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Elastic by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities upped their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of ESTC opened at $141.48 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,285 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,829. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

