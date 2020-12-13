Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,116 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,848,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Chegg by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after buying an additional 194,755 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,317,898.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,600 shares of company stock worth $9,430,546. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

CHGG opened at $81.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.