Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 207.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.61% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

NYSE:ANF opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.81. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

