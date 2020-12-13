Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,604,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $90,393,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,938,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,262.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

NYSE HCA opened at $157.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $164.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

