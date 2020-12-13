Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 10,826 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $405.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.46%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

