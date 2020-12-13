Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 45,044 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 476.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Bill.com worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,901.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $197,357.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,093 shares of company stock worth $26,067,448. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion and a PE ratio of -275.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

