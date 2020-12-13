Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 729,189 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

