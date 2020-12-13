Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $20,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 7.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

